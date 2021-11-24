Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.