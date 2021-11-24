Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000.

VCSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

