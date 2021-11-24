Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

TFX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.26. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.19. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.68 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.