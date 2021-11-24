Veracity Capital LLC Buys 256 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,419. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $340.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

