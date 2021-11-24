Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

