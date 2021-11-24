Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

