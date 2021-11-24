Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Reduced by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 10,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,773. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

