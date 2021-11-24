Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 77,342 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,342 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 13,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

