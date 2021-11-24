Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,842. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.