Enigma Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $319,592.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.89 or 0.00354036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.