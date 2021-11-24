Refereum Market Capitalization Tops $95.88 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $95.88 million and $35.36 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.