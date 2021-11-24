Reviewing Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mandiant alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mandiant and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mitek Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $24.13, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Mitek Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mitek Systems 7.02% 15.16% 7.90%

Volatility & Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Mitek Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.34 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -16.85 Mitek Systems $119.80 million 6.28 $8.41 million $0.19 90.00

Mitek Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitek Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Mandiant on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.