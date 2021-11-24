-$0.41 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,768,528 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,885. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

