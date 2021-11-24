Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the period. Adient comprises approximately 0.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Adient plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

