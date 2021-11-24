Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,895 shares during the period. Impinj makes up about 0.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,712. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 592 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $42,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,319 shares of company stock valued at $82,385,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.