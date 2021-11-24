Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 5.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total value of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

Square stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,797. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.