Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,059. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

