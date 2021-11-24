Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

