Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

