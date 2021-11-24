RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. RE/MAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,849. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RE/MAX by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 135.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

