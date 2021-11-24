RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. RE/MAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,849. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 123.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 135.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.