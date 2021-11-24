RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. RE/MAX updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RMAX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,849. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.
