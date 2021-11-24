Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price at $59.67

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,138. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -351.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.