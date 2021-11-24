Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.58 and the lowest is $4.19. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.08 to $23.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $163.02. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $98.59 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

