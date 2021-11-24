Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.

ZM opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

