Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.840-$4.850 EPS.
ZM opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $195.80 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.