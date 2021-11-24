Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $897.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.