Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($3.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $568.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the third quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

