Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $346.27

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.16. The stock had a trading volume of 319,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.31. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.