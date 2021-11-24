HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $309.13 million and approximately $178.24 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,271.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 309,190,297 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

