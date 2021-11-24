DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $464,813.31

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $464,813.31 and approximately $8,186.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008720 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007259 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005801 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003285 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003544 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.