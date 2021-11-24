Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $26.89

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.84. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

