Citigroup Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get IBEX alerts:

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 142,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a market cap of $286.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.46. IBEX has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.