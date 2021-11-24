ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $93.86

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.86, but opened at $86.34. ACM Research shares last traded at $85.64, with a volume of 877 shares.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.