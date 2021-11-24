HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $122.57

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.57, but opened at $116.44. HCI Group shares last traded at $116.44, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

