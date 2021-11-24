Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.68. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,418 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.