BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:ZDV opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.05. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$16.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.10.

