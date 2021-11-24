SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 334.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

