Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 885.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,091 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $6,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

