Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Butterfly Network by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 553,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

