Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.