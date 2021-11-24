iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.05 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

