Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

GIS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

