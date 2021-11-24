Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

COST opened at $545.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $545.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

