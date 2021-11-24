Bank of America Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $108.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

