VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
