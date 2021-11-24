VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. VMware has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

