MKM Partners Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $368.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $285.55 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $217.38 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

