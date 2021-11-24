GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GAP by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

