Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $89,866.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.30 or 0.00856265 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,640,136 coins and its circulating supply is 10,640,132 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

