Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 441,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 774,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 227,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

