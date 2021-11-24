Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 111,228 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 111,228 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 24,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.