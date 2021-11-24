Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $249,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.